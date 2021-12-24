Kazakhstan to host interfaith harmony conference

Over 160 religious leaders from 70 countries would attend an interfaith harmony conference in Kazakhstan, said head of Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 160 religious leaders from 70 countries would attend an interfaith harmony conference in Kazakhstan, said head of Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev.

Talking to Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said people attach great importance to the messages of religious leaders.

Bulat Sarsenbayev flanked by Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, formally invited Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to attend the conference.

Bulat Sarsenbayev, head of the Nazarbayev Harmony Center in Kazakhstan, said that the people of Kazakhstan were also of Turkish descent.

The two countries want to promote relations between the younger generation.

The exchange of historical dramas and films could bring the younger generation closer together.

Speaking on the occasion Qadri said most of our religious leaders came from Central Asia as Pakistan and central Asian states were unified religiously, culturally and historically.

He said direct flights to Kazakhstan would start soon on the desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, promotion of religious, cultural and trade cooperation between the two countries were discussed in detail.

Most of the religious leaders who came to preach in the subcontinent were from Central Asia. Samarkand, Bukhara, Khwarazm, and adjacent areas were centers of knowledge and skills.

The Sufis through their conduct and good behaviour spread the message of islam.

The only way to promote religious and professional harmony was through dialogue and coexistence, he said.

About the activities of his ministry, he said that there were many places of religious significance in Pakistan.

He said the government was working to promote religious tourism.

There were people of Christian, Sikh, Hindu, Baha'i and Kailash religions in our country.

The two brotherly countries can be effective partners in the construction and development of the region.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Syed Anwarul Hassan Bukhari and Joint Secretary Arshad Farid Khan were also present along with the Federal Minister.