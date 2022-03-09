UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstani Ambassador Calls On Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 08:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr Yerzhan Kistafin called on Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here Wednesday.

Issues of mutual interests including Pak-Kazakhstan bilateral relations came under discussion during the meeting, said a statement issued here. They also discussed promotion of tourism and trade between the two countries.

Both the sides agreed to enhance liaison between the interior ministries for visa facilitation and security cooperation.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed stressed the need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries on security and other issues.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have great cultural ties, he added.

He also called for strengthening people to people contacts between the countries. Visa facilities would be provided to promote tourism between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, he added.

The Ambassador said Pak-Kazakhstan relations were based on brotherhood. Scope of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was very wide, he added.

He said they were organizing "One Country Trade Execution" in May which would help enhance trade.

