Kazakhstani envoy for exchanging trade delegations to boost bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Monday emphasized on exchange of more trade delegations and more B2B meetings to boost trade between Pakistan and his country as there existed big trade potential on both sides.

He was leading Kazakhstan trade delegation in a meeting with members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at the chamber, which was attended by good number of businessmen of Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan.

Kazakhstan delegation is on 7-day visit to Pakistan to explore trade and investment opportunities, and possibilities of partnership. Earlier, they spent two days in Islamabad and held meetings with members of Isalamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other business entities. Then, they had three-day stay in Lahore to meeting Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Indusry's members, and representatives of other trade organisations and companies.

The Amabassador described the meetings very productive and underlined the need for increasing exchange of trade delegations and participation in trade fairs of each country.

He said trade and business ties between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Pakistan had been improving as the trade volume, which stood at Dollars 45 million in 2020, rose to $ 95 million in 2021. There was a lot of room for further improvement through exchange of trade delegations and enhancing cooperation.

He informed President of Kazakhstan would also be visit Pakistan during Sept. 2022 whereas Pakistan's single country exhibition would be organized in May 2022 in Almaty which would surely help in further strengthening the trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees Memon, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain, Chairman Fairs Exhibitions and Trade Delegations Subcommittee Azeem Alvi, Chairman Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Zia- ul- Arfeen, former president Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present at the meeting.

The Ambassador stressed that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan needs to be enhanced as both the countries had potential and resources to strengthen their economic ties.

He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan's two-way trade was not significant, but the visit of Kazakhstani trade delegation would help increase the overall volume of trade between the two countries.

Yerzhan Kistafin appreciated Karachi Chamber for arranging the meeting aimed at promoting trade relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan by conducting B2B meetings and match making in various sectors.

President KCCI, Muhammad Idress Memon pointed out that despite close relations, trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan does not commensurate with true potential and needs attention.

" In 2020, Pakistan's exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $ 59.1 million while goods worth $16.1 million were imported from Kazakhstan," he said adding that there were numerous commodities, which the two countries have been trading with other countries but not at all with each other.

Highlighting some of the potential products and commodities for enhancing trade, he said that the business communities of the two countries can look for trade opportunities by focusing on clothing, Synthetic organic coloring matter, Polyacetals, fresh or chilled Onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and other alliaceous vegetables, New pneumatic tyres, telephone sets, Polymers of ethylene and many more.

Memon said Kazakhstan could explore possibilities of cooperation and joint ventures in sectors like food processing, textile, machinery and equipment, construction and infrastructure. Similarly, taking into account Pakistan's huge market, Kazakhstan may export energy resources, electricity and mining products.

He also invited Kazakhstan businessmen to participate in Karachi Chamber's annual trade fair with logo " My Karachi - Oasis of Harmony" scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Center in the month of June 2022. This mega event would provide an excellent opportunity to businessmen for B2B meetings and for interaction providing a one window facility for promotion of trade.