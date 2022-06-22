UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Ambassador Calls On Acting Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Kazakhstan's Ambassador calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali here on Wednesday.

The Kazakhstan Ambassador expressed interest for investment in Balochistan.

The Acting Governor of Balochistan and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of economic relations during the meeting.

