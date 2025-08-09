Kazakhstan’s President To Visit Pakistan In November: Kistafin
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin on Saturday expressed his country’s readiness to provide full investment for the construction of new trade corridors through China to Central Asian States.
The initiative aims to replace the existing challenging land routes with improved connectivity, thereby boosting bilateral and regional trade.
During his meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin shared that the President of Kazakhstan will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan in the first week of November, said a press release.
The visit is expected to bring about major breakthroughs in bilateral relations between both countries. Prior to the visit, Joint Working Groups between Pakistan and Kazakhstan will be established in the fields of Commerce and Transport.
He further emphasized his country’s strong interest in expanding bilateral trade with Pakistan and discussed the existing corridor from Kashgar to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan while he also proposed improvements to the trade route from Karachi to Chaman to Kandahar, presently available for trade.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured the Yerzhan Kistafin his full cooperation, reiterating that Pakistan is committed to take concrete measures for establishing trade corridors to Central Asian States through China, Afghanistan, and Iran.
Referring to recent international conferences held in Belarus and Iran, he stated that regional countries play a pivotal role in promoting cross-border trade through land routes.
Abdul Aleem Khan added that Pakistan aspires to develop an inter-country road network similar to the Karakoram Highway.
In the meeting, matters pending with NLC regarding trade agreements were also discussed. Federal Secretary for Communications Ali Sher Mehsud was also present in the meeting.
