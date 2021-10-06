UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's President To Visit Pakistan To Enhance Trade Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:17 PM

Kazakhstan's President to visit Pakistan to enhance trade relations

The President of Kazakhstan will visit Pakistan next year to strengthen bilateral trade relations, said Kazakhstan's Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The President of Kazakhstan will visit Pakistan next year to strengthen bilateral trade relations, said Kazakhstan's Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

The Ambassador said a delegation of Kazakhstani industrialists would also be accompanying the President to explore new business avenues in Pakistan.

He said both countries have deep and friendly relations and there were vast opportunities to promote bilateral trade in many fields.

"Pakistan has an important route for accessing its products to Europe and other countries, "he added Yerzhan informed that Memorandum of Understanding would also be signed soon for strengthening relations between the chambers of commerce of both countries.

Earlier, President RCCI Nadeem Rauf gave a detailed briefing to the Envoy about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

He said pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, leather, petroleum products and tourism were important sectors in which cooperation could be promoted. "Kazakhstan ranks 25th in ease of doing business and we can take benefit from Kazakhstan's experience" he added.

The envoy was accompanied by First Secretary Dalyara Kemperbayev while members of the Executive Committee and members of the Chamber were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Europe Visit Rawalpindi Kazakhstan Chamber Commerce Textile From Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance ..

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance UAE’s competitiveness

4 minutes ago
 A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability ..

A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability: Expressing Yourself with the ..

9 minutes ago
 Dr. Fehmida, British MP discuss sports

Dr. Fehmida, British MP discuss sports

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister announces medical treatment of Dhol ..

Chief Minister announces medical treatment of Dholchi Pappu Sain

1 minute ago
 US Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Up 2.35Mln Barrels, Def ..

US Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Up 2.35Mln Barrels, Defying Forecasts for Smaller Bui ..

1 minute ago
 At Least Two Injured in Texas High School Shooting ..

At Least Two Injured in Texas High School Shooting, Police Looking for Suspect - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.