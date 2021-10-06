(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The President of Kazakhstan will visit Pakistan next year to strengthen bilateral trade relations, said Kazakhstan's Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

The Ambassador said a delegation of Kazakhstani industrialists would also be accompanying the President to explore new business avenues in Pakistan.

He said both countries have deep and friendly relations and there were vast opportunities to promote bilateral trade in many fields.

"Pakistan has an important route for accessing its products to Europe and other countries, "he added Yerzhan informed that Memorandum of Understanding would also be signed soon for strengthening relations between the chambers of commerce of both countries.

Earlier, President RCCI Nadeem Rauf gave a detailed briefing to the Envoy about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

He said pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, leather, petroleum products and tourism were important sectors in which cooperation could be promoted. "Kazakhstan ranks 25th in ease of doing business and we can take benefit from Kazakhstan's experience" he added.

The envoy was accompanied by First Secretary Dalyara Kemperbayev while members of the Executive Committee and members of the Chamber were also present on the occasion.