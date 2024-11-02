Kazi Declares SCO As Well-timed, Productive
Published November 02, 2024
The Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia, Netherlands, Indonesia and Iraq Mustafa Kamal Kazi on Saturday said that the conduct of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the country was well-timed and productive and proved to be viable regional organization
While addressing a session on 'SCO Summit" Multilateralism, Connectivity and Counterterrorism' organized by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), he said that SCO was quite broad topic, which held crucial relevance to us.
The former Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi said that SCO was a key to harness full potential of our geographical location.
He was of the veiw that mulilateralism created ways of bargaining and 'Religional multilateralism is doing good.'
Kazi said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization distinctly stood out. Recalling the past, he said that Pakistan and India applied for the membership of SCO at the time and Pakistan became SCO member in 2017.
He remarked that in the SCO recently held in the country raised the issue of palestinian geneocide and condemned it. He said that it also discussed climate resilience and other topics of importance.
He said that SCO palyed an important role in the connectivity of the regional countries.
The Former Inspector General of Police Sindh and Counterterrorism Expert Aftab Nabi speaking on counterterorrism and role of SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorit Structure (RATS) said that the SCO was performing good role specially RATS trying to do good work.
He said that RATS had been useful for data sharing among the member countries. Stressing the need for proper intelligence, he said that there was need of making ways of intelligence more strong.
He said that Regional anti-terrorism structure (RATS)of SCO also worked in cooperation with Interpol to nab criminals invovled in serious crimes.
