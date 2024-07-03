Kazim Ali Pirzada Visits Qadirabad Barrage
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada and Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid on Wednesday visited Qadirabad barrage
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada and Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid on Wednesday visited Qadirabad barrage.
According to official sources here, during the visit Kazim Ali inspected right and left marginal embankments of the barrage.
He directed the field staff to stay vigilant to avoid any untoward incident.
The minister also inspected flood supervision camps set up at the embankments of Qadirabad barrage.
During the briefing, the minister was told that the department had enough stock of stone in case of unusual flooding in River Chenab.
Kazim Pirzada said that it was top priority of the department to monitor possible flood situation.
Recent Stories
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..9 minutes ago
-
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace9 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah9 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects9 minutes ago
-
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana19 minutes ago
-
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes19 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue19 minutes ago
-
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exploitation19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack2 minutes ago
-
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi strongly condemns Bajaur blast2 minutes ago