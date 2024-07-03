Kazim Ali Pirzada visits Qadirabad barrage

Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada and Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid on Wednesday visited Qadirabad barrage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada and Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid on Wednesday visited Qadirabad barrage.

According to official sources here, during the visit Kazim Ali inspected right and left marginal embankments of the barrage.

He directed the field staff to stay vigilant to avoid any untoward incident.

The minister also inspected flood supervision camps set up at the embankments of Qadirabad barrage.

During the briefing, the minister was told that the department had enough stock of stone in case of unusual flooding in River Chenab.

Kazim Pirzada said that it was top priority of the department to monitor possible flood situation.