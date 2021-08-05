Kazmi directs to pursue courts' cases with full preparation

Member Legal Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ghulam Abbas Kazmi Thursday stressed upon tax officials to fully prepare themselves before appearing in courts to pursue departmental cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Member Legal Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Ghulam Abbas Kazmi Thursday stressed upon tax officials to fully prepare themselves before appearing in courts to pursue departmental cases.

He was addressing panel advocates and tax officers during his visit to Regional Tax Office Peshawar here.

He said that complete preparation and consideration of legal aspects was necessary to pursue cases in courts.

He also directed to move courts for expulsion of cases that were pending for last six months due to stay order and devising a comprehensive strategy to expedite disposing of important cases.

Member legal also directed to identify problems at level of commissioner appeals after consulting office bearers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and devise an appropriate prevention plan.

On the occasion, a presentation was given about the cases of regional tax office that were pending in courts.