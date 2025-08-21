KBA Board Of Directors Election Held
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An election of the board of Directors of Karachi Bridge Association was held in which new directors were elected for 2025-28.
According to statement, an election committee was constituted by the outgoing Board under the chairmanship of Justice(r) Athar Saeed with Rehana Dehgal and Gulzar Bilal as it's members.
Election Committee conducted the electrol process for electing seven (07) new directors for a term of next three years.
Yousuf Jan Mohammad, Captain Akhtar Kamal Sami, Imran Farookhi, Mustafa Hamdani, Asghar Abbas, Javed Rehman and Shahab Sarki were elected as Directors of the Karachi Bridge Association, press release stated.
After election, the meeting of the Board of Directors was also held on August 11, 2025 in which Yousuf Jan Mohammad, Captain Akhtar Kamal Sami and Mustafa Hamdani were elected as President, Secretary and Treasurer of the KBA, respectively.
