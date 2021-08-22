KBP calls for more agri research institutes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) on Sunday demanded the government to establish more agriculture research institutes.

Kisan Board Pakistan President Chaudhary Shaukat Ali Chadhar while talking to media here said that state land should also be given to landless farmers on lease.

Giving land to farmers on lease would help to strengthen agriculture in the country, he added.

He suggested that such institutes should not be privatized.