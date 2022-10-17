UrduPoint.com

KBP Delegation Calls On Punjab Agriculture Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

A four-member delegation of Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP), headed by Central Punjab Vice President Mian Rasheed called on Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi here on Monday

During the meeting, the delegation of KBP presented their demands which included restoration of Punjab Agriculture Commission & farmers' representative committees, setting the support price of wheat at Rs 4000 per maund.

The KBP asked the minister to provide interest-free loans to farmers and fix purchase price of paddy, rehabilitation in flood-affected areas and their representation in the market committees.

On the occasion, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi assured the farmers to resolve all their legitimate demands.

He said, "We want to make uniform support price of wheat." Apart from this, the Punjab government was aware of the flood victims and in this situation, a special package was also being brought soon, he maintained.

The minister said that in flood affected areas, approved seeds of wheat and other modern agricultural interventions were being provided on subsidy to facilitate farmers.

He said the Punjab government's motto was the prosperity of farmers and development of agriculture sector as it was necessary to strengthen country's economy.

The KBP delegation thanked the minister for his compassionate consideration of their demands.

Agriculture Extension Director General Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali and Water ManagementDG Malik Muhammad Akram were also present.

