KBP Demands To Fix Rs 1,500 As Per Maund Price Of Wheat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) Thursday demanded the government to fix wheat price as Rs 1,500 per maund.

A meeting of KBP wheat steering committee held on Thursday which reviewed the government's announced support price of wheat, said a press release issued here.

KBP President Chaudhry Nisar said Rs 1,350 per maund price of wheat was not reasonable at all as the prices of agricultural inputs had increased during previous years.

He said per maund price of wheat less than Rs 1,500 was not profitable.

KBP Secretary General Chaudhry Shoukat, KBP Punjab President Safdar Saleem and others were also present.

