KBP, SGWS demand govt to fix sugarcane support price as Rs430 per maund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) and Sugarcane Growers Welfare Society (SGWS) Thursday demanded the government to fix sugarcane support price as Rs430 per maund, besides allowing its export.

KBP President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar and SGWS Chairman Malik Taimoor Hayat Noon made this demand while talking to media after attending a discussion in which matters related to sugarcane were discussed at a local hotel.

KBP and SGWS demanded the government to allow export of sugar as a step to provide support to the sugar industry.

KBP President Shaukat Ali urged the government to declare flood-hit areas as calamity affected-areas and to waive off the loans of farmers.

Financial assistance should be provided to farmers for cultivation of wheat in coming season, he added.

He demanded that farmers should be provided interest-free loans as per the decision of Shariat court.