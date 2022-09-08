UrduPoint.com

KBP, SGWS Demand Govt To Fix Sugarcane Support Price As Rs430 Per Maund

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 08:00 PM

KBP, SGWS demand govt to fix sugarcane support price as Rs430 per maund

Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) and Sugarcane Growers Welfare Society (SGWS) Thursday demanded the government to fix sugarcane support price as Rs430 per maund, besides allowing its export

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) and Sugarcane Growers Welfare Society (SGWS) Thursday demanded the government to fix sugarcane support price as Rs430 per maund, besides allowing its export.

KBP President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar and SGWS Chairman Malik Taimoor Hayat Noon made this demand while talking to media after attending a discussion in which matters related to sugarcane were discussed at a local hotel.

KBP and SGWS demanded the government to allow export of sugar as a step to provide support to the sugar industry.

KBP President Shaukat Ali urged the government to declare flood-hit areas as calamity affected-areas and to waive off the loans of farmers.

Financial assistance should be provided to farmers for cultivation of wheat in coming season, he added.

He demanded that farmers should be provided interest-free loans as per the decision of Shariat court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hotel Price Media Government Wheat Industry Court

Recent Stories

Saudi ambassador calls on minister for economic af ..

Saudi ambassador calls on minister for economic affairs

2 minutes ago
 Murderers of student arrested

Murderers of student arrested

2 minutes ago
 Medical camps established to provide free medicine ..

Medical camps established to provide free medicine to rain-affectees

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Number of Non-G7 Countries to Joi ..

US Treasury Says Number of Non-G7 Countries to Join Russian Energy Price Cap Coa ..

3 minutes ago
 Pictorial gallery opens at BZU Saraiki centre

Pictorial gallery opens at BZU Saraiki centre

3 minutes ago
 ACE arrests court absconder

ACE arrests court absconder

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.