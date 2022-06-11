UrduPoint.com

KC-EU Chief Ali Raza Syed Pays A Great Tribute To The Martyrs Of Chotta Bazar

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 06:22 PM

KC-EU Chief Ali Raza Syed pays a great tribute to the martyrs of Chotta Bazar

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed on Saturday paid a great tribute to martyrs of Chotta Baza in occupied Srinagar, the so-called capital of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) : Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed on Saturday paid a great tribute to martyrs of Chotta Baza in occupied Srinagar, the so-called capital of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

It is important to mention here that on June 11, 1991, Indian paramilitary troops of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) slaughtered 32 civilians sitting inside the shops and standing on the streets in the locality of Chotta Bazaar, Srinagar in the bloodiest massacres. Around 22 persons were also critically injured in the incident. The bullets hit shopkeepers and witnesses, including a passerby of 75-year old woman and a child of ten years age.

In a statement, issued on Saturday, the Chair of KC-EU said, unfortunately, it is above 30 years now but memories of Chotta Bazaar massacre are still fresh in the Kashmiris' minds and the victims are still waiting for justice.

He said, Chotta Bazaar is not only incident in the occupied Kashmir but there are many incidents like Chotta Bazar's killings committed by the Indian troops in the disputed territory since 1990. The Indian aim of such carnages is to instill fear among the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Many of the Kashmiri political leaders and human rights activists are in Indian jail.

Most of them such as Yasin Malik, the political leader and Khurram Parvez, the famous Kashmiri human rights activist are detained on fake charges. Ali Raza Syed maintained that unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never go waste as they are determined to continue their struggle for freedom of their homeland.

Ali Raza Syed pointed out that Modi government in India adopted the wrong and controversial policies which are not only creating hatred among the different segments of the Indian society but it is also threatening to the peace in the region. Minorities in India are afraid of the Modi regime fascistic policies. Chair of KC-EU said, specially constant massacres in IIOJK are ugly hit on the face of so-called Indian democracy.

He said, the international community must take notice of Modi's wrong policies especially continued genocide of Kashmiris by the Indian regime. International Community specially UN and EU should take serious notice of the situation in the occupied Kashmir and help the people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Injured Police United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Europe Democracy Jail Jammu Srinagar June Women Government

Recent Stories

"Formulate actionable strategy to control crimes," ..

"Formulate actionable strategy to control crimes," CCPO Lahore directs divisiona ..

11 minutes ago
 Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn sc ..

Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn screw on England

25 seconds ago
 PIA suspends flight operation to Damascus

PIA suspends flight operation to Damascus

49 minutes ago
 13 dead, 1,062 injured in Punjab road accidents

13 dead, 1,062 injured in Punjab road accidents

27 seconds ago
 CM grieves over death Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro ..

CM grieves over death Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro

28 seconds ago
 78 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

78 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.