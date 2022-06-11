KC-EU Chief Ali Raza Syed pays a great tribute to the martyrs of Chotta Bazar

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed on Saturday paid a great tribute to martyrs of Chotta Baza in occupied Srinagar, the so-called capital of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) : Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed on Saturday paid a great tribute to martyrs of Chotta Baza in occupied Srinagar, the so-called capital of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

It is important to mention here that on June 11, 1991, Indian paramilitary troops of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) slaughtered 32 civilians sitting inside the shops and standing on the streets in the locality of Chotta Bazaar, Srinagar in the bloodiest massacres. Around 22 persons were also critically injured in the incident. The bullets hit shopkeepers and witnesses, including a passerby of 75-year old woman and a child of ten years age.

In a statement, issued on Saturday, the Chair of KC-EU said, unfortunately, it is above 30 years now but memories of Chotta Bazaar massacre are still fresh in the Kashmiris' minds and the victims are still waiting for justice.

He said, Chotta Bazaar is not only incident in the occupied Kashmir but there are many incidents like Chotta Bazar's killings committed by the Indian troops in the disputed territory since 1990. The Indian aim of such carnages is to instill fear among the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Many of the Kashmiri political leaders and human rights activists are in Indian jail.

Most of them such as Yasin Malik, the political leader and Khurram Parvez, the famous Kashmiri human rights activist are detained on fake charges. Ali Raza Syed maintained that unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never go waste as they are determined to continue their struggle for freedom of their homeland.

Ali Raza Syed pointed out that Modi government in India adopted the wrong and controversial policies which are not only creating hatred among the different segments of the Indian society but it is also threatening to the peace in the region. Minorities in India are afraid of the Modi regime fascistic policies. Chair of KC-EU said, specially constant massacres in IIOJK are ugly hit on the face of so-called Indian democracy.

He said, the international community must take notice of Modi's wrong policies especially continued genocide of Kashmiris by the Indian regime. International Community specially UN and EU should take serious notice of the situation in the occupied Kashmir and help the people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.