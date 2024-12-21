KC EU felicitates Kashmir-born Shafaq Mohammad on becoming a member of the UK House of Lords

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Brussels-based Kashmir Council (European Union) has extended heartfelt congratulations to AJK-origin Shaffaq Mohammed on his remarkable achievement of becoming a member of the UK House of Lords as a representative of the Liberal Democrats, it was officially said.
The newly elected member of the House of Lords, Lord Shafique Mohammed, originally hails from the Chakswari area of the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir and has been settled in Britain for decades, sharing a vibrant role in the politics of the United Kingdom.
In a statement, while extending heartfelt felicitations to Shaffaq Mohammed, Chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed said this milestone reflects not only his personal dedication and hard work but also his commitment to upholding the values of democracy and social justice, says a message, reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.
Ali Raza Syed commended Shaffaq Mohammed for his relentless efforts in advocating for the rights of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).
His bold stance and consistent efforts to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiris in international forums have been invaluable.
"The oppressed people of Kashmir have found a powerful voice in his advocacy, and his elevation to the House of Lords is a source of inspiration for all those who believe in justice and human rights," he said.
The Chairman KCEU also praised Shaffaq Mohammed for his tireless contributions to the British-Pakistani and Kashmiri communities. His leadership and dedication serve as a shining example for future generations, he added.
Ali Raza Syed expressed hope that Shaffaq Mohammed will continue to use his position in the House of Lords to amplify the voices of the marginalized and work towards fostering harmony, understanding and justice at a global level. Chair of KCEU wished him all the best in his future endeavors.
