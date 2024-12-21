Open Menu

KC EU Felicitates Kashmir-born Shafaq Mohammad On Becoming A Member Of The UK House Of Lords

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

KC EU felicitates Kashmir-born Shafaq Mohammad on becoming a member of the UK House of Lords

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Brussels-based Kashmir Council (European Union) has extended heartfelt congratulations to AJK-origin Shaffaq Mohammed on his remarkable achievement of becoming a member of the UK House of Lords as a representative of the Liberal Democrats, it was officially said.

The newly elected member of the House of Lords, Lord Shafique Mohammed, originally hails from the Chakswari area of the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir and has been settled in Britain for decades, sharing a vibrant role in the politics of the United Kingdom.

In a statement, while extending heartfelt felicitations to Shaffaq Mohammed, Chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed said this milestone reflects not only his personal dedication and hard work but also his commitment to upholding the values of democracy and social justice, says a message, reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.

 

Ali Raza Syed commended Shaffaq Mohammed for his relentless efforts in advocating for the rights of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

His bold stance and consistent efforts to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiris in international forums have been invaluable. 

"The oppressed people of Kashmir have found a powerful voice in his advocacy, and his elevation to the House of Lords is a source of inspiration for all those who believe in justice and human rights," he said. 

The Chairman KCEU also praised Shaffaq Mohammed for his tireless contributions to the British-Pakistani and Kashmiri communities. His leadership and dedication serve as a shining example for future generations, he added.

Ali Raza Syed expressed hope that Shaffaq Mohammed will continue to use his position in the House of Lords to amplify the voices of the marginalized and work towards fostering harmony, understanding and justice at a global level. Chair of KCEU wished him all the best in his future endeavors.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India UK Occupied Kashmir Democracy European Union Jammu United Kingdom Mirpur Democrats Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

42 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

1 hour ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

1 hour ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

2 hours ago
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

4 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

4 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan