KC-EU holds a peaceful protest camp in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Council European Union (KC-EU) has held a peaceful protest camp in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium, on the occasion of Kashmir's Martyrs Day on Monday.

The camp was organized in front of offices of the European Union's institutions including EU's External Action Service and European Commission at the EU headquarters Brussels, Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

Martyrs' Day is being observed in remembrance of 22 Kashmiris martyred on July 13,1931. Eighty-nine years ago, they were targeted by Dogra's forces outside the Srinagar Central Jail premises at Srinagar where the pro-freedom figure, Abdul Qadeer was arrested for inciting public against the Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the camp in Brussels, the volunteers of KC-EU also distributed the broachers among the European people concerning atrocities against the Kashmiris particularly about the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The organizers of the camp also used megaphone for their speeches about the latest situation in the territory.

The camp held at the time when online EU-India Summit, which was suspended due to corona pandemic previously, would be held on July 15 (Wednesday).

During the one-day camp in Brussels, a number of the people paid attention on the Kashmir dispute and expressed their support to the human rights in occupied Kashmir.

Speakers on the occasion including Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that the purpose of the camp was to make aware the Europeans about human rights violations in IOK.

He said beside the atrocities in occupied Kashmir, minorities, political figures, people of civil society, human rights activities, intellectuals and journalists are also being targeted in India by the Modi government.

Ali Raza Syed said, "We will continue our struggle till peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, whch should be resolved according to the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

He demanded of the international community especially the UN and EU to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations and give right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.