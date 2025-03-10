KC ( EU) Terms Indian Minister's Remarks On IIOJK , AJK Completely Contrary To Reality
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has strongly reacted to the recent statement made by the Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, stating that the Indian Minister's remarks regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were completely contrary to reality.
Chairman of KC (EU) Ali Raza Syed, in a statement released to the media here, said that Indian external affairs’ minister's remarks were, totally vicious and unacceptable.
He described, by abrogating Article 370, New Delhi had violated Indian promise with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and its longstanding stance, which granted special status to Kashmir.
Ali Raza Syed said, the Indian Minister's claims of prosperity and economic recovery, the situation in occupied Kashmir was disastrous and utterly contradicts his claims.
Ali Raza Syed said, talking about prosperity while oppressing Kashmiris was nothing while a laughingstock.
When India had suppressed the basic human rights of Kashmiris, claims of economic revival and social justice were baseless and a fraud with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. another point of Indian external affairs’ minister remarks regarding the conduct of elections with full public participation was also entirely groundless, as independent international media and global observers were not allowed to monitor the electoral process, he added.
Thc chair of Kashmir Council Europe said, until the people of occupied Kashmir were satisfied and granted their right to self-determination, the Kashmir issue would remain unresolved.
The United Nations resolutions also emphasized this right and call for a plebiscite, he added
"As for the Indian Foreign Minister's reference to Azad Kashmir as "illegally occupied by Pakistan" and his claims of regaining it, this is an absurd joke.
In reality, when India was occupying Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Azad Kashmir liberated this part through their own efforts, and they continue to possess the capability to defend their territory. Azad Kashmir’s people have the willpower to respond to any India's evil intentions".
Ali Raza Syed further stated that all parts of Jammu and Kashmir were integral to the state, and according to the UN resolutions, this issue would remain unresolved until exercise of right to self-determination by the people of Kashmir.
The Plebiscite under the international supervision should be conducted in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir to determine the political future of the region. India does not desire a resolution to the Kashmir issue, that’s why it makes such controversial statements to divert attention from the core problem of Jammu and Kashmir.
Recently, India has deployed additional troops in occupied Kashmir to maintain its illegal occupation, even though it already has 800,000 troops stationed there.
The international community must take immediate action to stop India's atrocities against Kashmiris and play its role in ensuring a just resolution to the Kashmir issue.
In his recent remarks at Chatham House, UK, the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had said, “Removal of Article 370 and the restoration of growth, economic activities, and ensuring social justice in Kashmir were significant steps. This was followed by the successful conduct of elections with a high voter turnout.”
