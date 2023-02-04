UrduPoint.com

KC-EU To Hold Candlelight Vigil In Brussels For Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 09:14 PM

KC-EU to hold Candlelight Vigil in Brussels for solidarity with Kashmiris

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) : Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) will manage an event of Candlelight Vigil in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, in order to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The program will be arranged at 4 p.m. on Sunday, 5th of February in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at European Squire in front of Central Station in Brussels, the EU headquarters", the organization's Chairman Ali Raza Syed told APP Correspondent through telephone from Brussels on Saturday.

"A BBC's documentary about violence against Muslims in India and atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir will also be shown on a wider screen through projector", he told.

Ali Raza Syed said "it should be noted that in this (BBC) documentary, with reference to an unpublished report of the British Foreign Ministry, it is stated that the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat before was responsible for creating an atmosphere of violence during the 2002 riots in Gujarat. More than a thousand people were killed in these riots, most of whom were Muslims. At the same time, many Muslim women were assaulted under the plan and serious human rights violations were committed by the Gujrat's police. The film also talks about police violence during the implementation of the Indian controversial Citizenship Act in 2019.

The BBC's documentary raised questions about India's democratic system under the Narendra Modi government and the polarization of India on the basis of religion.

The documentary also highlighted violations of the rights of Kashmiris. A Video about Kashmir would be also displayed on the wider screen on the occasion.

In a statement, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said, we express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir suffering from Indian brutalities for the last seven decades.

By condemning the atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris committed by Indian Occupation forces, he paid great tribute to the brave people of Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination", he added.

Chairman KC-EU emphasized that, "we will continue our support to the people of Kashmir till suitable resolution of the Kashmir dispute. The people of Kashmir are struggling peacefully for the right to self-determination and there should be a plebiscite under United Nations supervision in order to make the clear political fate of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU pointed out that the deployment of eight lak Indian troops in IIOK is proof as large-scale human rights violations.

Indian authorities are engaged to press the peaceful mass movement by use of force and brutalities especially the massacre of the innocent Kashmiris.

Ali Raza Syed demanded that the UN and EU should play their role in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. He also urged Human Rights Organizations to pressurize India to stop severe violations of human rights in IIOK.

