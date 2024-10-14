KC-EU to observe October 27 as black day to mark 77 years of forced, unlawful Indian occupation of Kashmir

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Oct, 2024) Brussels-based Kashmir Council (European Union) will observe October 27 as black day to mark 77 years of forced and unlawful occupation of bulk part of the internationally- acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state, with strong protest and resentment.

"A protest demonstration will be arranged in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, the capital of Belgium October 27, 2024", KC (EU) Chairman Ali Raza Syed said in a statement received here.

The protest will be organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) to mark the day of Indian Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (27th Oct) as black day like all this day of previous years.

Jammu Kashmir people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and based in other parts of the world observe Black Day on 27th October every year to protest the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU, Mr Ali Raza Syed said, "we demand New Delhi to end occupation of Kashmir, free people of Kashmir and give them right of self-determination"

A large number of Kashmiris and their supporters are expected to attend the demonstration which would be held in Brussels on October 27.

Ali Raza Syed said, the October 27 of 1947 was the darkest day in history of Jammu and Kashmir when India in total violation of all international norms and human values illegally landed its military forces in the state against the will of the people.

He further said, by staging this protest, we wanted to send a message to the Indian government that Kashmiris never accept India's illegal occupation of their territories. The Kashmiri people wanted to decide their future in a free environment, he added.

It is sad to say that India claims to be the largest democracy in the world but it suppresses the rights of Kashmiris and kills innocent people in the occupied valley.

"Our brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir have been victims of Indian persecution for the past seven and half decades. On a daily basis, Indian authorities smash the Kashmiris by use of force and creating fear among the people", he said.

About recent occupied Kashmir’s assembly elections, he said, elections under Indian constitution in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was not substitute to right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He also urged the international community to help the people of Kashmir, so that they could independently participate in a plebiscite for deciding their political fate in accordance with the United Nation resolutions.

