KC-EU's Chief Ali Raza Syed To Highlight The Kashmir Issue In Europe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 25 (APP) ::Brussals based famous rights outfit The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU)'s Chairman Ali Raza Syed has highlighted the Kashmir issue in Europe, says a message received here on Wednesday.

In this regard, he started to meet important European personalities, EU officials, and members of the European parliaments and inform them about the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir, it said.

On Tuesday, in the lobby of the European Parliament in Brussels, he also exchanged words with Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who is currently on a visit to Belgium.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said in his statement, "We are trying to make the European authorities more aware of the Kashmir issue." Apart from meetings with European dignitaries, high officials, and members of the European Parliament, the Kashmir Council EU is also continuing to protest in Europe against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Kashmir Council EU will hold a protest camp on the occasion of Indian Republic Day (26th January 2023) in front of EU External Action Service (EU foreign ministry) in Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Thursday. The peaceful protest camp in Brussels would be started at 2 p.m. on Thursday, 26th January, 2023.

Chairman KC-EU Ali Raza Syed said, India claims of being the largest democracy of the world but it refuses the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as atrocities against the people are continued. He said peace in Kashmir is connected to the whole region. If Kashmir is witness of peace, the whole region would be witness to peace and prosperity.

Ali Raza Syed said that Kashmiri nation is not ready to compromise on their right to self-determination. KC-EU's Chairman demanded New Delhi give the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir

