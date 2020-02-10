UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KCAK State Championship 2020: All Breed Grand Dog Show 2K-20 Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

KCAK State Championship 2020: All Breed Grand Dog Show 2K-20 held

Under the spirit of raising awareness and due know-how among the local population about purebred dogs, local organization Kanal Club of Azad Jammu Kashmir here Monday hosted the KCAK State Championship holding All Breed Grand Dog Show 2K20

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) : Under the spirit of raising awareness and due know-how among the local population about purebred dogs, local organization Kanal Club of Azad Jammu Kashmir here Monday hosted the KCAK State Championship holding All Breed Grand Dog Show 2K20.

The all breed dog show held at Lehri in outskirts of Mirpur located on the picturesque lush green ground at the Periphary of Uppe Jhelum canal.

Over 70 dogs of different breeds including German shepherds, shitzu russain, pointer, gultair, himilayan sheep dog, cocker spainiel, central asian shepherd were brought by their owners in the grand show attended by a large number of the people of the area including the amateur dog breeders from various parts of Mirpur district and adjoining areas.

"Navigator Vom Sadanwali (German Shepherd) won the championship as the top breed in the grand show.

Certificates, medals and shields were given to 1st three dogs in every class.

Kennel Club of Azad Jammu Kashmir is the only oldest recognized club engaged in holding and promoting 9k activities in AJK, Humza Bhatti President of the KCAK organization told.

Related Topics

German Jammu Jhelum Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE-Philippines Political Consultations Commission ..

1 minute ago

CPO Multan for uninterrupted traffic flow during P ..

5 minutes ago

'TB patient's record transferring to EMS system

5 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi to meet exporters, local y ..

5 minutes ago

Test cricketer Wasqar Hassan passes away

5 minutes ago

Road accident claims a life,injures two in Karachi ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.