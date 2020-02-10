KCAK State Championship 2020: All Breed Grand Dog Show 2K-20 held

Under the spirit of raising awareness and due know-how among the local population about purebred dogs, local organization Kanal Club of Azad Jammu Kashmir here Monday hosted the KCAK State Championship holding All Breed Grand Dog Show 2K20

The all breed dog show held at Lehri in outskirts of Mirpur located on the picturesque lush green ground at the Periphary of Uppe Jhelum canal.

Over 70 dogs of different breeds including German shepherds, shitzu russain, pointer, gultair, himilayan sheep dog, cocker spainiel, central asian shepherd were brought by their owners in the grand show attended by a large number of the people of the area including the amateur dog breeders from various parts of Mirpur district and adjoining areas.

"Navigator Vom Sadanwali (German Shepherd) won the championship as the top breed in the grand show.

Certificates, medals and shields were given to 1st three dogs in every class.

Kennel Club of Azad Jammu Kashmir is the only oldest recognized club engaged in holding and promoting 9k activities in AJK, Humza Bhatti President of the KCAK organization told.