KCAMS & SEZMC Sign MoU To Foster Education, Research & Economic Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Khairpur College of Agricultural and Management Sciences (KCAMS) and Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) on Tuesday have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote education, research, innovation, and economic development. This partnership aims to strengthen ties between educational institutions and industries, creating new opportunities for students, professionals, and the local economy.
The key objectives included Education and Industry Collaboration, research and development and knowledge sharing.
This partnership aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Professor Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Principal of KCAMS, emphasized that this MoU will elevate education, research, and industrial cooperation, creating new opportunities for students and supporting the local economy. Abdul Azim Aqeel, CEO of SEZMC, noted that collaboration between education and industry is crucial for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic progress in Sindh.
