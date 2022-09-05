KCCI appeals for extension in last date for payment of electricity bills

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees has appealed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to issue directives for extension of last date for payment of electricity bills countrywide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :President KCCI Muhammad Idrees has appealed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to issue directives for extension of last date for payment of electricity bills countrywide, keeping in view the hardships being faced by the business community and the general public, emerging after flashfloods. In this prevailing situation, neither trade and industrial communities nor the masses were in a position to pay their bills, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry' President stated in his letter sent to the Prime Minister, says KCCI release on Monday.

President KCCI further requested for restricting DISCOs from charging fuel adjustment charges which were not supportive to the national economy as well.

He maintained that in the present scenario the traders and industrial community across the country was facing severe liquidity crunch as all the receivables had been pending due to ongoing extraordinary situation.

The issue of exorbitant fuel adjustment charges and fixed charges also stood unresolved which, what he contended, needed to be reviewed and withdrawn at the earliest.