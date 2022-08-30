KCCI appreciates Finance Minister for revival of IMF Program

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here on Tuesday appreciated Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Miftah Ismail for his dedicated efforts to revive Pakistan's bailout program by IMF, with an approval $1.1 billion tranche

In a statement issued here , the KCCI leadership noted that Pakistan's economy was in deep crises and the country was on the verge of total economic collapse. The IMF support would help stabilize the country's economy, it added.

The people were worried and no investment was being made while the productions activities and the exports were also going down, the KCCI said, adding the through efforts made by the government, the country had been saved from becoming bankrupt.

The KCCI also greatly appreciated the pledge of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to finish the IMF program successfully and would exit from this program by making the country self-sustainable.

Keeping in view the ongoing economic crises particularly the alarming situation emerging due to flash floods all across the country in which even the precious lives were lost, the KCCI also appealed all political parties to put their differences aside, refrain from shining their politics only, stop blame game and join hands to make collective efforts for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the distressed brothers and sisters in Sindh, Balochistan and other floods-hit areas as they were going through the toughest times of their lives and were in desperately need of help.

The Karachi Chamber would always support the moves in favor of the country and strongly condemn elements working against the interest of the economy, people and the business community, the KCCI added.

During these critical times, if somebody attempts to hurt the economy of Pakistan, the entire patriotic business community of Karachi would condemn such moves with strongest words.

