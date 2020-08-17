UrduPoint.com
KCCI Calls For Giving Karachi's Infrastructure Rebuild Task To NDMA, FWO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

KCCI calls for giving Karachi's infrastructure rebuild task to NDMA, FWO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber Chairman Siraj Kassam Teli and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have reiterated their call for giving the task of rebuilding Karachi's infrastructure to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

In a statement issued here on Monday, KCCI leaders said the relevant departments in the provincial set up did not had the capacity to undertake the gigantic task of rebuilding Karachi's infrastructure.

The NDMA and FWO being rich in expertise, machinery and workforce could instantly start work on Karachi's infrastructure rebuilding and development including sewerage lines, water and electricity distribution network, reconstruction of roads and other civic facilities etc. These agencies could complete this task within next four or five years.

They said over last 25 years, this city had badly been ignored that had brought Karachi's infrastructure at the verge of collapse.

