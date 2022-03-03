KCCI-Claims KCCI submits final claims on Cooperative Market incident

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Sindh Government carried out the assessment task for scrutinizing the losses suffered by the affectees of fire-hit Cooperative Market and Victoria Building which has been successfully been completed and a final report has been submitted to the concerned authorities for compensation

The total claims are of Rs 392.75 million and Rs 52.45 million for Cooperative Market and Victoria Building respectively with grand total of Rs 445.20 million, said KCCI statement here on Thursday.

On Feb. 01, 2022, Government constituted a high-powered committee namely "Karachi Affected Relief Committee" to access the losses caused by incidents in Cooperative Market and Victoria Building.

It was chaired by Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo amd also comprised of Chairman Businessmen Group in KCCI, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Sindh Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Cooperatives Department Dr. Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito, President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chairman BMG Jawed Bilwani and General Secretary BMG A.

Q. Khalil.

Subsequently, a three-member Committee was formed comprising A.Q. Khalil, Jawed Bilwani and Muhammad Idrees for assessment of losses suffered by affectees of both markets to be submitted to Sindh Minister of Industries and Chairman Karachi Affected Relief Committee Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo.

Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, who assured for payment of the compensation amount as soon as possible.

" Sindh Government is keen to finish this work as early as possible so that the businesses of all the affectees could return to normalcy", he reaffirmed during his recent visit to the Chamber.

The Minister said that as soon as cheques for all affectees were processed, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah alongwith prominent members of his Cabinet would visit to KCCI for distribution of cheques amongst the affectees.

He also appreciated the dedicated efforts made by Karachi Chamber to help out the shopkeepers in distress.

For smoothly accomplishing the challenging task of scrutinizing compensation claims, KCCI formed a main consultative committee and six assessment committees which summoned each and every businessman to verify his documents and claims.

