KCCI Condemns Islamophobic Remarks By French President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Office bearers and other leaders Wednesday strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and Islamophobic remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Office bearers and other leaders Wednesday strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and Islamophobic remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement, KCCI President Shariq Vohra, his elected team and Karachi leadership urged the international community to come forward and play its due role in preventing such actions in future.

France must apologize to the Muslim world as no Muslim could tolerate such remarks /gestures against Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) whose sanctity was important to the Muslims more than their lives.

They said the business community of Karachi fully appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan's stand over the issue.

They also supported the resolutions passed unanimously in the Senate and the National Assembly in which the lawmakers had stressed to recall Pakistan's Ambassador in Paris as a protest against this heinous act.

