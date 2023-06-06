KCCI delegation inform minister about import, export problems at Torkham border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A representative delegation of the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries, Muhammad Adnan Jalil and informed him about the problems relating to import and export at the Torkham border.

The delegation led by Chamber President Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi included Secretary, Ali Faisal, Chairman Gemological Association of Pakistan, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan and Executive Member Muhammad Haroon Sabir.

The delegation also discussed matters related to trade activities in the province and problems being faced by entrepreneurs with the minister. The delegation also highlighted Pak-Afghan trade activities via the Torkham border and informed the minister regarding issues of trade in import and export through the same gateway route between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The business community urged the minister to support them in extending tax exemption on trading in tribal areas which has already been given by the Federal government under the 25th Constitutional Amendment.

The delegates further asked the minister to raise the matter on a relevant forum about forming a joint task force of departments on the Torkham border for the provision of service delivery through one window operation.

During the meeting, the minister said the government was aware of problems being faced by businessmen, adding that Pak-Afghan trade was promoting economic activities in the area.

He also assured them to inform authorities about their problems and issues.