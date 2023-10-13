Open Menu

KCCI Demands Fact-finding Committee To Unearth Root Causes Of Power Crisis In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM

KCCI demands fact-finding committee to unearth root causes of power crisis in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded the constitution of a fact-finding committee to delve into the underlying factors responsible for the ongoing power crisis in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the KCCI President, Javaid Tenga, in a statement in Srinagar said, “Despite assurances from the authorities regarding the procurement of additional power from external sources, the situation on the ground has not seen any improvement. This power crisis is affecting not only businesses and industries but also the people’s lives.”

He urged the authorities to establish a fact-finding Committee aimed at identifying the problematic links responsible for the plight of consumers, especially vulnerable citizens such as senior citizens, the sick, students, and the vital sectors of health, education, industries, tourism and industrial estates due to the persistent power shortages during the impending cold winter months.

He said the KCCI has been closely monitoring the increasingly erratic electric power supply situation in the valley over the past several weeks, which has severely impacted all types of trade and businesses, as well as households.

He expressed grave concern and disappointment with the contradictory policies of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

The KPDCL had promised an uninterrupted flawless electric supply with the installation of smart meters. Still, the power supply has been erratic throughout the summer, and now, the Department has announced a scheduled power supply instead of ensuring regular supply, he added.

Related Topics

India Education Jammu Srinagar Chamber Commerce Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

3 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

13 hours ago
All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

12 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

12 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

12 hours ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

12 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

12 hours ago
 De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Austra ..

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan