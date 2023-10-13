KCCI demands fact-finding committee to unearth root causes of power crisis in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded the constitution of a fact-finding committee to delve into the underlying factors responsible for the ongoing power crisis in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the KCCI President, Javaid Tenga, in a statement in Srinagar said, “Despite assurances from the authorities regarding the procurement of additional power from external sources, the situation on the ground has not seen any improvement. This power crisis is affecting not only businesses and industries but also the people’s lives.”

He urged the authorities to establish a fact-finding Committee aimed at identifying the problematic links responsible for the plight of consumers, especially vulnerable citizens such as senior citizens, the sick, students, and the vital sectors of health, education, industries, tourism and industrial estates due to the persistent power shortages during the impending cold winter months.

He said the KCCI has been closely monitoring the increasingly erratic electric power supply situation in the valley over the past several weeks, which has severely impacted all types of trade and businesses, as well as households.

He expressed grave concern and disappointment with the contradictory policies of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

The KPDCL had promised an uninterrupted flawless electric supply with the installation of smart meters. Still, the power supply has been erratic throughout the summer, and now, the Department has announced a scheduled power supply instead of ensuring regular supply, he added.