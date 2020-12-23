KCCI for duty free trading zone, industrial park at Pak-Iran border

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Vice President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shamsul islam Khan has proposed that Pakistan and Iran should look into the possibility of setting up duty free Common Trading Zone and an Industrial Park at Pak-Iran border to promote the bilateral trade.

This would also help effectively curb the menace of smuggling which hits worst the legal trade between the two brotherly countries, said KCCI press release on Wednesday.

Shamsul Islam was sharing his views at a webinar which was also attended by President Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Masoud Khansari, Pakistan's Ambassador in Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmed Mohammadi, Director General of International Cooperation, Iran Customs Administration Hossein Kakhki, Deputy for International Affairs TCCIMA Hessameddin Hallaj and others.

Vice President KCCI Shams ul Islam Khan pointed out that although a preferential trade agreement existed between Pakistan and Iran, numerous memorandum of understandings had also been inked from time to time and a free trade agreement was also currently being negotiated. But, all these agreements and the MoUs had not yielded positive results as the trade volume remained very low.

He said that it was high time that Pakistan and Iranian governments, besides looking into the possibility of implementing a paper visa regime, must also agree upon giving duty free access to numerous products.

" We can start from any 5 to 10 items in high demand and after seeing the impact, the list can be enhanced further by adding more items ," he said.

He also emphasized on exchange of more trade delegations and organizing exhibitions which must be participated by the business communities of the two countries.

President TCCIMA Masoud Khansari, in his remarks, said that the volume of trade was not satisfactory as compared to the potential which required attention from both sides. Although the Iranian trade delegation visited Pakistan before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which proved very fruitful yet trade suffered due to extraordinary situation triggered by the pandemic.

" Such visits shall once again resume and trade would improve as soon as the COVID pandemic is over", he added.

He mentioned that although the two brotherly countries were keen to improve trade ties but both need to overcome high tariffs barrier and start banking channel while the connectivity must also be improved.

Linking Chabahar Port with Gwadar Port and the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries would surely pave way for improved trade ties.

Pakistan's Ambassador in Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi commented that Karachi Chamber and Tehran Chamber could play a very important role in appreciating the existing trade volume which was below the desired level.

"Both Chambers need to work closely and exchange trade delegations to explore trade and investment opportunities, besides tapping the unexplored sectors," he said.

Iranian Consul General in Karachi Ahmed Mohammadi stressed on increased coordination and cooperation between the two business communities.