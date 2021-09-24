KCCI for extension in returns fling date to Oct 31

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M. Shariq Vohra has requested the government to extend last date for filing income tax return from Sept. 30 to Oct.31, 2021.

In his statement here on Friday, he said many taxpayers were finding it hard to file their returns on time due to on-going situation emerging after COVID-19 in which many businesses had suffered.

He said KCCI had been receiving a lot of requests from the members of trade and industrial community who had been constantly asking the chamber to approach the higher authorities to seek extension in last date.