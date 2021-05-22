UrduPoint.com
KCCI Holds Condolence Reference To Pay Homage Late Asif Nisar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

KCCI holds condolence reference to pay homage late Asif Nisar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Participants of a condolence reference organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) paid glowing tribute to Former Senior Vice President Late Asif Nisar who passed away recently due to complications caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

He also served the trader community as Chairman of Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison subcommittee and Managing Committee Member, said a press statement issued here on Saturday.

Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoo, Former Presidents and a large number of BMGIANs along with family members, friends and well-wishers attended the reference. They recounted the efforts made by Late Asif Nisar who dedicatedly struggled throughout his life for the rights and welfare of business and industrial community.

They stated that Asif Nisar had a large circle of friends and well-wishers not only from Pakistan but also from many other countries all over the world who were all grieved on sad demise of Asif Nisar who will always remain alive in their hearts. Highest participation in today's condolence reference from several countries via online video link is a testimony of his eminence and admiration which can only be attributed to his sweet nature.

They prayed that may Almighty Allah place the departed souls of Late Asif Nisar, Late Siraj Teli and others in Jannat ul Firdous and grant courage to all the members of bereaved family and BMGIANs to bear this irreparable loss. The condolence reference ended with Fatha and Dua for the departed souls.

