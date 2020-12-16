KCCI holds webinar to develop national consensus on core economic agenda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwala Wednesday urged all chambers of commerce and industry, and other trade bodies of the country to make collective efforts for dealing with the challenges faced by trade industries and trade especially emerged after COVID-19.

He was speaking at a webinar organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for developing national consensus on core economic agenda, said KCCI release.

The deputy chairman said that inconsistency and changes in government policies had caused slow motion in the economy as investors –local and foreign investors –were shy to make investment. The economy would never flourish when private sector remains shy to invest in the economy.

The webinar was also attended by a Member National Assembly Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Vice Chairman Businessmen Group Anjum Nisar, KCCI President M. Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul islam Khan and other leading businesspersons.

Saleem Mandviwala advised all the chambers to encourage their members to bring their complaints , if any, about NAB to KCCI leadership's notice and the same should subsequently be forwarded to the office of Senate Deputy Chairman so that those could be taken up with National Accountability Bureau to get them addressed at the earliest.

MNA Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry acknowledged that private sector was the key to economic prosperity and development of a country, adding, it deserved all possible support and facilitation from the government to give it opportunity to play its revolutionary role in rapid industrialization and boost to trade. Besides, he said, the foreign investors be encouraged to bring their money to Pakistan.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has not been able to harness the potential of foreign direct investment and private sector investment," he observed.

He said the whole model of business was undergoing fundamental changes and the models for industrial revolution developed some 300 years ago were becoming irrelevant as these days the knowledge economy held key to wealth creation.

There was a need to explore new ways, compatible sources for wealth development and enhance capacity, Ahsan Iqbal said adding that time had come that all the key stakeholders of the country including the politicians, judges, military, bureaucracy, media and the private sector had to sit down together and to develop a 10-year long national charter or a code of conduct on economy, democratic governance, justice, social issues, foreign policy and national security.

"These are the fundamental areas in which we need consensus," he remarked.

BMG Vice Chairman Anjum Nisar said it was a matter of grave concern that even after more than 70 years of existence, Pakistan's exports were around $ 24 billion, whereas the FDI was around $1.5 billion. It was very essential to come up with charter of economy which must address the basic issues and we must also look at other models around the world to see what strategies were pursued by many countries to improve their exports, FDIs and other economic indicators.

KCCI President M. Shariq Vohra said Karachi Chamber had initiated a series of webinars to develop national consensus on core economic agenda as it was very crucial to put the political differences aside and establish long term goals.