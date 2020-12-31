KCCI leadership felicitated FPCCI president-elect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The leaders of Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the office bearers of the chamber on Thursday congratulated president-elect Mian Nasir Hayatt Magoo and other winning candidates of Businessmen Panel in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in FPCCI-2021 elections In a joint statement, Chairman BMG, M.Zubair Motiwala, and Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, General Secretary A.Q.Khalil along with KCCI office bears including its President M.Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck and Vice President Shamsul islam Khan said that after a long gap of three decades, it was heartening to see that FPCCI President has been elected who had also served the business community from KCCI's platform as its president in 2002-03.

"It was really encouraging for the entire trade and industrial community that Businessmen Panel which governs FPCCI, the apex trade body of the country and the Businessmen Group which reigns KCCI, the premier and largest Chamber of the country are on same page and have a similar point of view in dealing with numerous economic and other issues being faced by the business community which would make things easier and prove favorable not only for the business community but also the economy," they commented.

BMG Leadership and KCCI office bearers stressed that the newly elected leadership at FPCCI would have to revisit several policies to further improve FPCCI's mechanism and devise effective strategies in consultation with all stakeholders to make FPCCI the leading voice of the entire trade and industrial community at the national level.

Chairman BMG, M. Zubair Motiwala underscored that FPCCI, as a national institution, would have to focus on getting the national issues resolved while the newly elected leadership must fulfill their commitments made to the business community during the election campaign.

" Every step taken by BMP leadership to improve FPCCI's performance and in the larger interest of the country will be fully supported by Karachi Chamber and Businessmen Group as we firmly believe that we all can play the lead role in dealing with the ongoing economic crises if we make collective efforts", he added.