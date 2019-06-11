UrduPoint.com
KCCI Leadership Gives Mixed Response On Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The leadership of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has come up with mixed response to the Federal budget 2019-20 and called for its detailed review in consultation with the stakeholders including major chambers of the country.

KCCI leadership gave their response to media at the chamber after listening to the budget speech on multi-media screen there.

The prominent business leaders were Patron-in-Chief Businessmen Group in KCCI and former president the chamber Siraj Kassam Teli, KCCI's President M.

Junaid Makda, its former presidents M.Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooqui, Anjum Nisar, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Iftikhar Vohra, Younas M.Bashir, and other senior leaders M.Jawed Bilwani and Idress Bashir.

They were of the view that the budget would burden the common man and create problems for industry and trade, ultimately causing revenue loss to the country.

The leadership said that Karachi chamber would give its detailed and final reaction on the budget after thoroughly reading and discussing it.

