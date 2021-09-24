KCCI office bearers unanimously elected for 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, unanimously elected all office bearers for period of one year, 2021-22.Muhammad Idrees elected as President, Abdul Rehman Naqi as Senior Vice President and Qazi Zahid Hussain as Vice President, said release.

Muhammad Idrees has been associated with Businessmen Group in KCCI for more than two decades. He had also served the chamber as Vice President KCCI for one year, 2013-14 and President of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) from 2009 to 2015. In addition to serving as member of a committee of Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Sindh IT board.

Chairman BMG ans former president KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG and former presidents KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and General Secretary BMG, A.

Q. Khalil congratulated the newly elected office Bearers. They hoped that the new body would strive to further improve the functioning of KCCI and would work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by business and industrial community.

Businessmen Group (BMG) has been constantly winning KCCI's elections for past 24 years, which clearly indicates the overwhelming support of the entire trade and industrial community of Karachi.

The newly elected Office Bearers vowed to dedicatedly discharge their services up to the expectations of KCCI members and the rest of the business community.