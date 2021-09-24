UrduPoint.com

KCCI Office Bearers Unanimously Elected For 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:09 AM

KCCI office bearers unanimously elected for 2021-22

Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, unanimously elected all office bearers for period of one year, 2021-22.Muhammad Idrees elected as President, Abdul Rehman Naqi as Senior Vice President and Qazi Zahid Hussain as Vice President, said release

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, unanimously elected all office bearers for period of one year, 2021-22.Muhammad Idrees elected as President, Abdul Rehman Naqi as Senior Vice President and Qazi Zahid Hussain as Vice President, said release.

Muhammad Idrees has been associated with Businessmen Group in KCCI for more than two decades. He had also served the chamber as Vice President KCCI for one year, 2013-14 and President of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) from 2009 to 2015. In addition to serving as member of a committee of Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Sindh IT board.

Chairman BMG ans former president KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG and former presidents KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and General Secretary BMG, A.

Q. Khalil congratulated the newly elected office Bearers. They hoped that the new body would strive to further improve the functioning of KCCI and would work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by business and industrial community.

Businessmen Group (BMG) has been constantly winning KCCI's elections for past 24 years, which clearly indicates the overwhelming support of the entire trade and industrial community of Karachi.

The newly elected Office Bearers vowed to dedicatedly discharge their services up to the expectations of KCCI members and the rest of the business community.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Business Chamber 2015 Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

53 minutes ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

57 minutes ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

58 minutes ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

58 minutes ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.