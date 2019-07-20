KCCI President calls for efforts to increase export of Pakistani goods to Thailand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Junaid Makda here on Saturday called for special efforts to increase exports of Pakistani goods to Thailand.

Inaugurating the three-day "Top Thai Brands 2019" exhibition aimed at enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Thailand, he said there exist immense opportunity to secure markets for Pakistani goods in Thailand and concerted efforts can help tap the chances.

"In the year 2017, Pakistan's exports to Thailand were $142.9 million that witnessed an increase of 57.8 percent raising the figure to $225.5 million in 2018," he said elaborating his stance..

The three-day exhibition is being managed by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government and Event & Conference International.

Suebsak Dangboonrueng, Director of Thai Trade Centre, Dhaka, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, Thatree Chauvachata, Consul General, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Arif Suleman, Honorary Trade Advisor to Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Rashid Ul Haq, Director Event and Conference International were also present on the occasion.

KCCI President appreciated that Pakistan and Thailand maintain sound bilateral trade relations and that Pakistan's import from Thailand totaled at $1466.1 million in 2018 against $1400.3 million in 2017 showing a growth of 4.7 percent.

"Although the trade balance is favorable for Thailand yet it exports to Pakistan worth $1240.6 million in 2018 were reduced to $1257.5 million in 2017, a decrease of 1.3 percent," he said emphasizing that there existed great potential to enhance bilateral trade, investment and cooperation between the two countries.

"Signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is in process and expected to be signed in 2019, he said mentioning that Pakistan has reportedly demanded concession on 115 products on textiles, agro products, plastic and pharmaceutical, in the manner granted by Thailand to other FTA partners on these products.

"Pakistan will likely to benefit by $200 million after signing the FTA," said Junaid Makda.

KCCI President said that Thailand possesses number of high value added industries like agro business, food processing and automotive production and that by arranging joint ventures with Pakistan, in these fields, the two countries can develop these industries together.

He was also of the opinion that there exist potential to collaborate in the field of trade, culture, infrastructure development, science and technology, defence, education and religious tourism.

" A transfer of technology relationship can also be set up in the automotive and water treatment sectors," Junaid Makda said.

"There are also several sightseeing places in Pakistan that have much attraction for Thai tourists. Pakistan needs to enhance marketing of its tourism potential," he said.

Earlier, Suebsak Dangboonrueng, Director of Thai Trade Centre, Dhaka, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government appreciated support extended to him and his team by the local business community.

"We can take our relations to next level by enhancing mutual trade," he said.

Thatree Chauvachata, Consul General, Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi said that Pakistan is a major trade partner of Thailand in the region.

"Pakistan is now among top five countries having good trade relations with Thailand," he said also referred to several tourists sites that may attract people from Thailand.

A large number of products are on display at the exhibition including cosmetic and herbal goods, food items, plastic house ware, bulbs, gas stove, locks, auto parts, chemical adhesive, water pump & generator, agricultural machinery, industrial paints, footwear, fishery equipment, corrugated plastic sheet for packaging, advertising etc.