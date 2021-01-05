UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KCCI Reposes Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

KCCI reposes solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M.Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said the business community firmly supports the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per United Nations' resolution, and to live respectful and peaceful life on their home land.

In a statement , KCCI President said, " our hearts beat with those of innocent Kashmiris in occupied held Jammu and Kashmir and we pledge our un-conditional support to them." He said the 'Right to Self-Determination Day' marked 72nd anniversary of United Nation's resolution suggestion that the future of Kashmiri people should be decided through a plebiscite under the supervision of the UN.

He condemned that Indian attitude had been totally irresponsible to the demands of Kashimiris and the world community as a whole.

Instead of giving them the right to self-determination, in 2019 India bulldozed the disputed status of the held Jammu and Kashmir and announced its annexation.

" Right to choose their future rests with Kashmiris themselves. There is no power on earth that can deprive them from this choice," he asserted.

KCCI President urged that the international media should no longer ignore India's atrocities in the occuped Jammu and Kashmir region and highlight the blatant disregard to human life and rights there. All nations must come together to put an end to the miseries of Kashmiris over more than seven decades.

Related Topics

Karachi India Resolution World United Nations Business Jammu Chamber 2019 Commerce Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

1 hour ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

1 hour ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

1 hour ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

1 hour ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.