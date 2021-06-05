UrduPoint.com
KCCI Sets Up Daylong COVID-19 Vaccination Facility

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Red Crescent Society organized a daylong COVID-19 Vaccination Facility on Saturday.

Scores of KCCI members, managing committee members and staff besides general public received single dose Cansinobio vaccine recently introduced by the government for people above 30 years of age, said a statement.

President KCCI Shariq Vohra, while commenting on the occasion, stated that every single citizen of not just Karachi but the whole country must get themselves vaccinated at the earliest in order to save themselves and their loved ones from the life-threatening COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appreciated efforts by the Federal and Sindh Governments for containing further spread of COVID-19 pandemic but the public must also join hands and come forward to fight against the pandemic by getting vaccinated as quickly as possible.

He appreciated Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, Chairman of KCCI's Health and education Subcommittee Jawed Siddiq Mittiwala and Advisor Ateeq ur Rehman for efforts that resulted in setting up of an ideal vaccination center at KCCI. "More such initiatives have to be taken under Businessmen Group's policy of public service to not only serve the business and industrial community but also all the citizens of Karachi without any discrimination", he added.

Visitors appreciated arrangements made at KCCI where people were being vaccinated in a pleasant and hassle-free environment.

