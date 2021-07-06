KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth; President KCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said that the students of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) will be provided with internships and job opportunities.

He said this while addressing at the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of SMIU Student Council for 2021-2022 at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium.

After administrating the oath, Shariq Vohra congratulated the newly elected Council members and expressed his appreciation for their active involvement in the health activities, said a statement issued here.

The KCCI President advised the students to explore their leadership potential by developing a vision and enhancing their communication skills. "You have an opportunity to grow and decide your own career," he said and added that the era of great development of science has created many opportunities for the students.

Addressing to the students, Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Vice Chancellor SMIU said that the University was one of the few universities in the country whereby a 35-member Student Council body was elected through a pure democratic process.

He encouraged the Council to work with dedication and provide maximum opportunities to the students of the University for their personal and professional development.

"SMIU has played a great role in the history of Pakistan," Prof. Memon said, adding, we will try to involve industrial sector to provide better opportunities to the students of this great institution.

Dr. Asif Ali Wagan, Director Student Affairs, elaborated the electoral process of SMIU Student Council and encouraged the students to participate in extra-curricular activities of the Varsity.

Later, appreciation certificates were distributed by President KCCI and Vice Chancellor SMIU among former office-bearers of Student Council 2019-2020. On the occasion, souvenirs were also presented to President KCCI Shariq Vohra by the SMIU Vice Chancellor.