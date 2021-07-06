UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KCCI To Help SMIU Students In Career Growth; President KCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth; President KCCI

President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said that the students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) will be provided with internships and job opportunities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said that the students of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) will be provided with internships and job opportunities.

He said this while addressing at the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of SMIU Student Council for 2021-2022 at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium.

After administrating the oath, Shariq Vohra congratulated the newly elected Council members and expressed his appreciation for their active involvement in the health activities, said a statement issued here.

The KCCI President advised the students to explore their leadership potential by developing a vision and enhancing their communication skills. "You have an opportunity to grow and decide your own career," he said and added that the era of great development of science has created many opportunities for the students.

Addressing to the students, Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Vice Chancellor SMIU said that the University was one of the few universities in the country whereby a 35-member Student Council body was elected through a pure democratic process.

He encouraged the Council to work with dedication and provide maximum opportunities to the students of the University for their personal and professional development.

"SMIU has played a great role in the history of Pakistan," Prof. Memon said, adding, we will try to involve industrial sector to provide better opportunities to the students of this great institution.

Dr. Asif Ali Wagan, Director Student Affairs, elaborated the electoral process of SMIU Student Council and encouraged the students to participate in extra-curricular activities of the Varsity.

Later, appreciation certificates were distributed by President KCCI and Vice Chancellor SMIU among former office-bearers of Student Council 2019-2020. On the occasion, souvenirs were also presented to President KCCI Shariq Vohra by the SMIU Vice Chancellor.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Student Job Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Tourism dept decides to digitalize Patriata chairl ..

52 seconds ago

Precautionary measures to be ensured at cattle mar ..

54 seconds ago

European Commission to Study Whether Russia's New ..

55 seconds ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh for inquiry into plane misuse b ..

57 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges ..

59 seconds ago

CDA enhance Capital hospital bed capacity to 150

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.