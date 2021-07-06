KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth: President KCCI

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said that the students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) will be provided internships and job opportunities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shariq Vohra on Tuesday said that the students of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) will be provided internships and job opportunities.

This he said while addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of SMIU Student Council for 2021-2022 at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium here.

After administrating the oath, Shariq Vohra congratulated the newly elected council members and expressed his appreciation for their active involvement in the health activities.

The KCCI President advised the students to hone their leadership potential by developing a vision and enhancing their communication skills. "You [students] have an opportunity to grow and decide your own career," he remarked, saying that the era of great development of science has created many opportunities for the students.

Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor SMIU Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said that SMIU was one of the few universities in the country whereby a 35-member Student Council body was elected through a purely democratic process.

He encouraged the council to work with dedication and provide maximum opportunities to the students of the university for their personal and professional development.

"SMIU has played a great role in the history of Pakistan," Prof. Memon said. "We will try to involve the industrial sector to provide better opportunities to the students of this great institution," he added.

On this occasion, Director Student Affairs Dr. Asif Ali Wagan elaborated the electoral process of SMIU Student Council and encouraged the students to participate in extra-curricular activities of the varsity. "Apart from these healthy activities, I will advise you to concentrate on your studies as well," he added.

The appreciation certificates were distributed by Shariq Vohra and Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon among the former office bearers of Student Council 2019-2020.

Souvenirs were also presented to Shariq Vohra by Vice Chancellor SMIU Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon.