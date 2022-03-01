KCCI welcomes Prime Minister relief announcement

Chairman Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former president KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala and President Muhammad Idrees Memon have warmly welcomed the relief measures announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan particularly the cut in petroleum prices by Rs10 per litre and power tariff by Rs5 per unit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former president KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala and President Muhammad Idrees Memon have warmly welcomed the relief measures announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan particularly the cut in petroleum prices by Rs10 per litre and power tariff by Rs5 per unit. In their statement issued by KCCI on Tuesday, the business leaders said the business community was delighted to see all these relief measures which were very much needed. However, the government also must adopt conservation measures to absorb the cost-impact of Rs 237 billion during four months. Chairman BMG, M. Zubair Motiwala commented that keeping in view the high trade deficit and the prices of Brent Oil hovering above $100 per barrel along with heavy imports, Pakistan was going to face a very difficult situation. Therefore, the government had to adopt conservation measures.

Petroleum consumption had to be curtailed at any cost by adopting the even-odd number strategy. Hence, the vehicles bearing even numbers should be allowed to get refuelled on day one and those vehicles with odd numbers be provided fuel the next day or timings of petrol pumps should be restricted. And, he added, the fuel quota to government employees must also be reduced which would bring down fuel consumption significantly.

Zubair Motiwala also appreciated 100 percent exemption from paying taxes to IT sector and the assurance that no questions would be asked if anyone wishes to set up industries or invest in the sector along with five-year tax holiday to overseas Pakistanis intending to invest in industries or undertaking joint ventures.

"These measures will pay fruits by restoring business community's confidence and promote industrialization all over the country ", he added.

He stressed that it was high time that the Prime Minister must also give attention to the issues emerging after the announcement of Supplementary Finance Bill which was likely to hinder PM's relief measures as 17 percent sales tax imposed on import of solar equipment was a gross mistake which was discouraging green energy as an alternative for fuel.

He emphasized on promoting alternate energy including solar and wind energy with a view to save fuel and bring down the heavy import bill.

The imposition of 17 percent sales tax on LED lights had to be waived as these lights consume lesser energy than the conventional lights.

Motiwala said the business community was grateful to the government for announcing the Textile Policy but delays in taking the decision about duty drawback on local taxes and Levies (DLTL) was creating confusion amongst exporters hence, it has to be taken into consideration and announced on priority basis.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees Memon also reiterated that top priority should be to conserve petroleum products so that PM's relief measures at a cost of Rs 237 billion for four months continue without any problem.

"We fully understand the economic condition of the country and it was heartening to see that the government, despite so many challenges, has dared to provide relief, " he commented.