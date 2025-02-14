Open Menu

KCCL Sports Festival 2024 Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A sports festival 2024 organized by Kohat Cement Company Limited (KCCL) at the Kohat Sports Complex, successfully concluded here after an exciting 70-day competition.

The closing ceremony was attended by Member National Assembly and former Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi as the chief guest, while Commissioner Kohat Division Motasim Billah Shah was the guest of honor.

The tournament featured district-level competitions in tape ball cricket, hard ball cricket, and football, with over 110 teams participating.

In the football category, the Shinwari Football Team emerged as the winner, while Gandiali secured the runner-up position.

In hard ball cricket, XI Brother Kohat claimed victory, with Akhunzada Cricket Team finishing as runner-up.

Similarly, in tape ball cricket, Khattak Star Team won the championship, while Shahji XI was the runner-up.

During the closing ceremony, KCCL Head of CSR Ijaz Hussain expressed gratitude to the divisional and district administration, along with District Sports Officer Kohat Zeeshan, for their support in organizing the event in a peaceful and well-coordinated manner.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to promoting sports by organizing similar events in the future.

Addressing the gathering, MNA Shehryar Afridi praised the efforts of all those involved in making the event a success and encouraged the organization of more such tournaments in different areas of the district.

He also advised young athletes to uphold strong character and discipline to achieve excellence in sports.

Commissioner Kohat Division Motasim Billah Shah emphasized that the divisional and district administrations would continue to support sports activities, ensuring that young people engage in healthy pursuits and stay away from negative influences.

At the end of the ceremony, Shehryar Khan Afridi and Commissioner Motasim Billah Shah distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning teams, marking the successful conclusion of the KCCL Sports Festival 2024.

More Stories From Pakistan