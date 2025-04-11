Open Menu

KCD Launches MSc In Oral Medicine, Diagnosis

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KCD launches MSc in Oral Medicine, diagnosis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In a groundbreaking development, Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) has made history by becoming the first institution in Pakistan to receive official recognition from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for initiating the postgraduate specialty program, MSc in Oral Medicine and Diagnosis.

This achievement is a proud moment not only for KCD but for the entire nation, as it marks a new chapter in advanced dental education, said a press release issued here Friday.

The launch of this pioneering program would not have been possible without the visionary leadership, unwavering dedication, and tireless efforts of Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah, Dean of KCD.

Additionally, the Department of Oral Medicine and Diagnosis played a crucial role in securing this milestone through its consistent hard work and commitment.

KCD has long been at the forefront of maintaining excellence, innovation, and leadership in dental education and research.

By launching this MSc program, KCD once again demonstrates its commitment to setting new standards and pathways for the advancement of dental health in Pakistan.

This specialized program will offer unique opportunities for young dental professionals to pursue higher education and specialization.

Moreover, it will usher in a new era for the diagnosis, research, and clinical practice of Oral Medicine in the country, significantly contributing to the field of dental healthcare in Pakistan.

