KCDA Launches Environment-friendly Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Kachi Community Development Association (KCDA) in collaboration with Tear Fund on Wednesday launched an environment-friendly campaign and in this regard, awareness was given at Isa Khan Mori Union Council kaak

Deputy Director Social Welfare Mirpurkhas Junaid Mirza, In-charge Director Information Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso, Assistant Director Environment Shahzad ur Rehman, Deputy Director Kachhi Community Development Madam Huma Abner, Program Coordinator Shamon Karam, Natasha Nirabhu, Social Welfare Child Protection Unit, Muhammad Ali Khoso, Nadia Shah, Musrat Jabeen, Alina Mehtab and others participated in the awareness campaign.

Speakers on the occasion said that climate change was adversely affecting our environment, and we have witnessed rising temperatures and heavy rains during the monsoon, therefore, we all have to plant more and more environment-friendly trees to ensure cleanliness keep the environment clean.

On this occasion, Alina Mehtab of Child Protection of Social Welfare Department said that we have to create awareness for the protection of the environment.

The Department of Social Welfare is working to implement the legislation made by the Government of Sindh to prevent incidents of violence against children.

