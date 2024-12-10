KCEU calls for early grant of Kashmiris’ Human Rights - birth right of self determination atop

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2024) To mark International Human Rights Day, Brussals based Kashmiri Diaspora outfit - Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Tuesday organized a European youth conference at the European Press Club in Brussels under the theme "Pathways to Peace: Human Rights as a Foundation for Resolution for Jammu and Kashmir".
Addressing the event, which witnessed active participation from European students and youth, the speakers highlighted grave human rights violations in Indian-illegally occupied Kashmir, said a message received on Tuesday.
The speakers including chairman KCEU, Ali Raza Syed, eminent Intellectual, Shiraz Raaj, Local Government's Member, Mohammad Nasir, European Journalist, Endre Barcs, Prof. Rubina Shah and students’ activists Suleman Saddique, Shahazad Nawaz, Zarwan Ghamdi, Amina Iqbal, Syed Jaffar Shah and Syed Hadi Shah said, the Human Rights Day served as an opportunity to raise awareness about human rights violations and show solidarity with victims globally.
They highlighted the European Union's significant role in advocating for human rights and resolving conflicts through international cooperation. The speakers urged European institutions to address the violations of human rights in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play an active role in supporting the rights of the Kashmiri people.
On the occasion, Chairman KCEU, Ali Raza Syed emphasized that mobilizing European youth was crucial for bringing attention to the plight of Kashmiris.
The conference concluded with a call for action to ensure respect for human rights in Kashmir and solidarity with the Kashmiri people's struggle for their right to self-determination.
International Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to highlight the importance of protecting and respecting human rights worldwide. The day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) by the United Nations, emphasizing principles of dignity, freedom, and justice.
