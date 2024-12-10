Open Menu

KCEU Calls For Early Grant Of Kashmiris' Right Of Self Determination Atop On Human Rights Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KCEU calls for early grant of Kashmiris' right of self determination atop on Human Rights Day

MIRPUR (AJK) : Dec 10 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2024) Brussels based Kashmiri Diaspora outfit - Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) organized, on Tuesday a European youth conference at the European Press Club in Brussels under the theme "Pathways to Peace: Human Rights as a Foundation for Resolution for Jammu and Kashmir”, to mark International Human Rights Day.

Addressing the event, which witnessed active participation from European students and youth, speakers highlighted grave human rights violations in Indian-illegally occupied Kashmir, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Tuesday.

Speakers including chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed. eminent intellectual Shiraz Raaj, member of local government Mohammad Nasir, European journalist Endre Barcs, Prof. Rubina Shah and students’ activists Suleman Saddique, Shahazad Nawaz, Zarwan Ghamdi, Amina Iqbal, Syed Jaffar Shah and Syed Hadi Shah said, the Human Rights Day serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about human rights violations and show solidarity with victims globally.

They highlighted the significant role of the European Union in advocating for human rights and resolving such conflicts through international cooperation.

The speakers urged European institutions to address the violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir and play an active role in supporting the rights of the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, Chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed emphasized that mobilizing European youth is crucial for bringing attention to the plight of Kashmiris.

The conference concluded with a call for action to ensure respect for human rights in Kashmir and solidarity with the Kashmiri people's struggle for their right to self-determination.

International Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to highlight the importance of protecting and respecting human rights worldwide. The day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) by the United Nations, emphasizing principles of dignity, freedom, and justice.

Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution United Nations Europe European Union Brussels Jammu Shiraz Nasir December Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

2 hours ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

17 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

17 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

18 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

18 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan