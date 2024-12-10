- Home
- KCEU calls for early grant of Kashmiris' right of self determination atop on Human Rights Day
KCEU Calls For Early Grant Of Kashmiris' Right Of Self Determination Atop On Human Rights Day
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) : Dec 10 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Dec, 2024) Brussels based Kashmiri Diaspora outfit - Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) organized, on Tuesday a European youth conference at the European Press Club in Brussels under the theme "Pathways to Peace: Human Rights as a Foundation for Resolution for Jammu and Kashmir”, to mark International Human Rights Day.
Addressing the event, which witnessed active participation from European students and youth, speakers highlighted grave human rights violations in Indian-illegally occupied Kashmir, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Tuesday.
Speakers including chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed. eminent intellectual Shiraz Raaj, member of local government Mohammad Nasir, European journalist Endre Barcs, Prof. Rubina Shah and students’ activists Suleman Saddique, Shahazad Nawaz, Zarwan Ghamdi, Amina Iqbal, Syed Jaffar Shah and Syed Hadi Shah said, the Human Rights Day serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about human rights violations and show solidarity with victims globally.
They highlighted the significant role of the European Union in advocating for human rights and resolving such conflicts through international cooperation.
The speakers urged European institutions to address the violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir and play an active role in supporting the rights of the Kashmiri people.
On the occasion, Chairman KCEU Ali Raza Syed emphasized that mobilizing European youth is crucial for bringing attention to the plight of Kashmiris.
The conference concluded with a call for action to ensure respect for human rights in Kashmir and solidarity with the Kashmiri people's struggle for their right to self-determination.
International Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to highlight the importance of protecting and respecting human rights worldwide. The day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) by the United Nations, emphasizing principles of dignity, freedom, and justice.
Ends / APP / AHR.
