KCEU calls for preventing custodial killings in IIOJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 25 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Dec, 2023) Brussels-based Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Ali Raza Syed has, on Monday, urged the international community to its role to stop and custodial killings and other extra-judicial murders of the Kashmiri civilians by Indian authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Strongly condemning the barbaric custodial killing of three Kashmiri civilians in the Baffliaz area of the Poonch district of occupied Kashmir, in a statement he said, extra-judicial murders of Kashmiris should be immediately stopped, said a message released to the media here on Monday.

It is important to mention that three civilians Mohammad Showkat 22, Shabir Ahmad 32 and Safeer Hussain 45 were tortured to death in the Indian Army’s custody at a military torture cell in the Poonch district on Friday morning, the message said.

Expressing deep regret and sorrow over the killing of three civilians, he said, we are shocked that three innocent Kashmiris were detained and tortured to death by the Indian military. Then their grieving relatives received their mutilated bodies. He added the deaths of these three Kashmiris became the cause of anger not only among people in IIOJK but also among the Kashmiris living in Azad Kashmir and other parts of the world.

He said the Modi government has broken all records of atrocities to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination in the occupied territory of disputed land of Jammu and Kashmir.

The chair of KCEU said, however this terrible incident exposed once again the Indian ruthless state of terrorism in IIOJK. Ali Raza Syed said this extra-judicial killing is a part of the Indian plot for genocide of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed warned that India should remember that so far, it could not defeat the passion of the Kashmiri people and they would continue their struggle till their complete success. The Kashmiris’ freedom movement would be continued, and the people of Kashmir would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The chair of KCEU urged the international community to take serious notice of the war crimes committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris. He called for an Independent international investigation into all the extra-judicial killings including this brutal custodial killing. So that the perpetrators of these custodial killings must be held accountable and brought to a real sentence through fair justice.

Ali Raza Syed called the International Community to play its notable role in giving the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir issue should be resolved through UN’s resolutions.