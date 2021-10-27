KCEU chief urges EU leaders to help in resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has called upon the European leaders to play their effective role in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to wishes of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, Ali Raza Syed sent an open letter to the leading executives of the European institutions including David Maria Sassoli, President of the European Parliament; Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy European Commission; Maria Arena, Chair of European Parliament's Human Rights Subcommittee; and Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, Chairman of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) Committee of the European Parliament on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, the 27th October, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In his letter, the KCEU Chairman writes, we invite the leading politicians and parliamentarians of the European Union to join the movement to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to bring peace and stability to the troubled region which requires the repeal of the draconian laws imposed by Indian occupation authorities and the demilitarization of Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter mentions that on 27 October 1947, Indian Army invaded Jammu and Kashmir and started a process which, over the ensuing years, has turned Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir into one of the most intensely militarized areas of the world. Given the significance of the extent of the sufferings of the Kashmiri people, 27 October has been designated as "Black Day", a day on which the Names of the victims of the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination can be remembered and their memory honoured.

Ali Raza Syed stresses for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions saying that the World Body passed two resolutions approving a ceasefire, demarcation of the ceasefire line, demilitarization of the state and a free and impartial plebiscite to be conducted under the supervision of the United Nations.

These resolutions were passed on August 13, 1948, and January 5, 1949, which were accepted both by Pakistan and India.

"The never ending Kashmir dispute has led to barbaric killings of thousands of people in the valley, including women and children, by the Indian armed forces. Between January 1989 and 2021, Indian troops have martyred 95,875 Kashmiris, widowed 22,934 women, orphaned 107,842 children and molested or gang-raped 11,246 Kashmiri women. Over 8,000 young people have disappeared while in military or police custody and their whereabouts remain unknown. Many of those are feared to be buried in the thousands of unmarked graves discovered in the territory. In addition, large numbers of freedom fighters, human rights activists and political and intellectual figures have been detained without trial or are been held under house arrest," the letter says.

The policy of the Modi government to change the demographic character of IIOJK by bringing families from different parts of India and settling them in the occupied territory is being pursued in total disregard to the UNSC resolutions and of international law, it says.

Thus far, some 2 million domicile certificates have been issues to non-Kashmiris entitling the holders to own property and to seek local jobs. With these and other similar measures New Delhi is seeking to wrest control of the resources of Kashmir land to dilute the distinct cultural and religious identity of the region, it adds.

Introducing Kashmir Council EU, the letter maintains that it is a nonpolitical civil society organization set up to facilitate change and to explore alternative routes towards a sustainable peace in the region.

With this aim in view, it organizes events that bring together key stakeholders to share ideas and to create an environment in which meaningful negotiations can take place between all parties to the dispute.